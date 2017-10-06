Younger candidate wins in event of tie - election law (3)

Rome, October 6 - The younger candidate wins the seat if there is a tie in a first-past-the-post constituency under Italy's Rosatellum electoral law bill, according to an amendment approved Friday. The Rosatellum would set up a third of seats to be contested in first-past-the-post races and tow thirds to be assigned by proportional representation. IT is currently struggling to emerge from parlaiment ahead of the next general election, expected next spring.