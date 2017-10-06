Younger candidate wins in event of tie - election law (3)

Taranto, sospetta malaria
ricoverati quattro migranti
Edicola digitale
Rome
Rome, October 6 - The younger candidate wins the seat if there is a tie in a first-past-the-post constituency under Italy's Rosatellum electoral law bill, according to an amendment approved Friday. The Rosatellum would set up a third of seats to be contested in first-past-the-post races and tow thirds to be assigned by proportional representation. IT is currently struggling to emerge from parlaiment ahead of the next general election, expected next spring.
Altri articoli dalla sezione
L'attore James Woods lascia il cinema
I TAG DEL GIORNO
Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne
Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni
Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi
Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio
Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata