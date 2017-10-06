LN's Salvini blasts FI-FdI over autonomy referendum (2)

Taranto, sospetta malaria
ricoverati quattro migranti
Edicola digitale
Milan
Milan, October 6 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini on Friday hit out at members of the Forza Italia (FI) and Brothers of Italy (FdI) parties over criticism of referenda on greater autonomy for Lombardy and Veneto this month. The anti-migrant, anti-euro LN, rightist 'pro-sovereignty' FdI and Silvio Berlusconi's mainstream centre-right FI are expected to form a coalition for next year's general election. "Stop quarreling, at least within the centre right," Salvini said on Facebook. "To my friends in Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia I say no more controversy. "Autonomy is good for the north and for the south, so I don't understand these polemics to win back zero point something percent of the vote in the elections, which you won't get anyway".
Altri articoli dalla sezione
L'attore James Woods lascia il cinema
I TAG DEL GIORNO
Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne
Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni
Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi
Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio
Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata