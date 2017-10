Greens hail ICAN Nobel peace prize win

Rome, October 6 - Italy's Green Party on Friday hailed the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to the International Campaign Against Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) as a "very important signal" against proliferation. Leftwing MP Pippo Civati urged Italy, in the wake of the prize, to ratify the UN treaty banning nuclear arms, adopted on July 20. European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini lauded ICAN's efforts and said "we will continue to ensure" respect for the Iran nuke deal by all parties involved. photo: ICAN Executive Director Beatrice Fihn