Man dies after photographing ants in hospital ward

Palermo, October 6 - A man photographed unsanitary conditions in Palermo's Civico Hospital including ants on the ward, damaged doors and broken toilets a few weeks before dying in another hospital, police said after placing 12 health workers under investigation for homicide. Vincenzo Oliveri, 70, spent three months in the lung ward of the hospital before being discharged and then taken "in desperate condition" to the other hospital's ER, where he died.