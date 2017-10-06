PD says 3% threshold staying as is in election law (2)

Rome, October 5 - Ettore Rosato, the Lower House whip for the ruling Democratic Party (PD), said Friday that a bill for a new election law, the so-called Rosatellum 2, will keep its 3% national-level threshold for access to the Senate. There were reports the centrist AP group, one of the parties supporting the election bill, wanted the 3% threshold to be met if parties reach it in three regions or more. "The bill remains as it is and AP are in agreement," Rosato said. He said the request for the threshold to apply on a regional basis came from "other parties who are not among those supporting the bill".