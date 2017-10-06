Pope calls for 'mobilisation' agst kiddy porn (3)

Vatican City, October 6 - Pope Francis on Friday told a Gregorian University conference on Web crimes against children that "we must react without fear" and "mobilise together" against the "crimes" against kids committed on the Internet. "So let us face reality, as you have done in these days," he told the conference participants. "We encounter extremely troubling things on the net, including the spread of ever more extreme pornography, since habitual use raises the threshold of stimulation; the increasing phenomenon of sexting between young men and women who use the social media; and the growth of online bullying, a true form of moral and physical attack on the dignity of other young people. "To this can be added sextortion; the solicitation of minors for sexual purposes, now widely reported in the news; to say nothing of the grave and appalling crimes of online trafficking in persons, prostitution, and even the commissioning and live viewing of acts of rape and violence against minors in other parts of the world. "The net has its dark side (the "dark net"), where evil finds ever new, effective and pervasive ways to act and to expand. The spread of printed pornography in the past was a relatively small phenomenon compared to the proliferation of pornography on the net.