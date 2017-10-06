Don't underestimate online violence - pope (3)

Cerca

Domenica 08 Ottobre 2017 | 22:53

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Caccia al cinghiale muore un 46 enne
02.10.2017

Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne

gelato artigianale agroalimentare
05.10.2017

Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni

Truffatrice seriale incubo delle banche
14.09.2017

Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi

Morto lo studente scomparso a Nardò Coltello accanto corpo
05.10.2017

Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio

Post contro Francesca Barra l'ira del compagno Santamaria contro funzionario Basilicata
04.10.2017

Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova la luce dei suoi primi giorni
29.09.2017

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova
la luce dei suoi primi giorni Ft

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche una reliquia appartenuta a Papa Innocenzo XI
06.10.2017

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche reliquia Papa Innocenzo XI

Bari, omaggio ai Caduti sfilano oltre 2mila alpini
01.10.2017

Bari, omaggio ai Caduti
sfilano oltre 2mila alpini

Slogan nazista sul muro dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie ora residenza per migranti
05.10.2017

Slogan nazista sul muro
dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie
Ora è residenza per migranti

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Cerignola, droga sottoterraarrestato un imprenditoreSequestrati dai Cc 22 chili
03.10.2017

Cerignola, droga sottoterra
arrestato un imprenditore
Sequestrati dai Cc 22 chili Vd

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati 5 marittimi
06.10.2017

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati in 5

Bisceglie, madre coraggiosalva il figlio dalla drogae affronta i suoi «fornitori»
03.10.2017

Bisceglie, madre coraggio
salva il figlio dalla droga
e affronta i suoi «fornitori» Vd

Rapina a mano armata in un supermercato arrestato 27enne a Bari
02.10.2017

Rapina a mano armata
in un supermercato
arrestato 27enne a Bari

Vatican City

Don't underestimate online violence - pope (3)

Devastating, long-term effects on children, and adults too

Don't underestimate online violence - pope (3)

Vatican City, October 6 - Pope Francis on Friday urged participants at a Gregorian University conference on Web kiddy porn not to underestimate the impact of online violence. Francis cited three potential mistaken responses to the spread of online porn. "The first is to underestimate the harm done to minors by these phenomena. The difficulty of countering them can lead us to be tempted to say: "Really, the situation is not so bad as all that…" But the progress of neurobiology, psychology and psychiatry have brought to light the profound impact of violent and sexual images on the impressionable minds of children, the psychological problems that emerge as they grow older, the dependent behaviours and situations, and genuine enslavement that result from a steady diet of provocative or violent images. These problems will surely have a serious and life-long effect on today's children. "Here I would add an observation. We rightly insist on the gravity of these problems for minors. But we can also underestimate or overlook the extent that they are also problems for adults. Determining the age of minority and majority is important for legal systems, but it is insufficient for dealing with other issues. The spread of ever more extreme pornography and other improper uses of the net not only causes disorders, dependencies and grave harm among adults, but also has a real impact on the way we view love and relations between the sexes. We would be seriously deluding ourselves were we to think that a society where an abnormal consumption of internet sex is rampant among adults could be capable of effectively protecting minors". The second mistaken approach, Francis said, would be "to think that automatic technical solutions, filters devised by ever more refined algorithms in order to identify and block the spread of abusive and harmful images, are sufficient to deal with these problems. "Certainly, such measures are necessary. Certainly, businesses that provide millions of people with social media and increasingly powerful, speedy and pervasive software should invest in this area a fair portion of their great profits. But there is also an urgent need, as part of the process of technological growth itself, for all those involved to acknowledge and address the ethical concerns that this growth raises, in all its breadth and its various consequences. "Here we find ourselves having to reckon with a third potentially mistaken approach, which consists in an ideological and mythical vision of the net as a realm of unlimited freedom. Quite rightly, your meeting includes representatives of lawmakers and law enforcement agencies whose task is to provide for and to protect the common good and the good of individual persons. "The net has opened a vast new forum for free expression and the exchange of ideas and information. This is certainly beneficial, but, as we have seen, it has also offered new means for engaging in heinous illicit activities, and, in the area with which we are concerned, for the abuse of minors and offences against their dignity, for the corruption of their minds and violence against their bodies. "This has nothing to do with the exercise of freedom; it has to do with crimes that need to be fought with intelligence and determination, through a broader cooperation among governments and law enforcement agencies on the global level, even as the net itself is now global.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

08.10.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU