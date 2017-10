Tajani says national unity guarantees stability (2)

Rome, October 6 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said "the unity of nations is a guarantee of stability" in a lecture at Italian banking association ABI Friday amid Spain's crisis over Catalonia's drive for independence. "Without stability, we cannot guarantee a future for Europe. I feel European because I am Italian," he said. Tajani quoted King Felipe VI of Spain's address to the European Parliament in which he said "we are Europeans because we are Spanish".