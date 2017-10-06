At end of worst post-war crisis - Padoan

Capri, October 6 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Friday that Italy can finally start looking to the future with confidence after emerging from the worse economic crisis since World War II. "We are at the end of the deepest crisis in the post-war period, one which led to a situation of recession and the deterioration of bank balance sheets and of the public finances," Padoan said in a video link to the EY Digital Summit in Capri. "Now these things start to be truly behind us and now we must look forward".