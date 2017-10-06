Riace mayor probed for corruption - reports (2)

Catanzaro, October 6 - The mayor of the Calabrian town of Riace, Domenico Lucano, is under investigation for alleged abuse of office, corruption and aggravated fraud, the local press reported on Friday. Lucano is well known for his executive's welcoming stance towards migrants. The probe is linked to management of public money for the migrant-reception system, sources said. Fernando Antonio Capone, president of the "Città Futura-don Pino Puglisi" association, is also under investigation. On Thursday finance police seized documents from the town hall and notified Lucano of the investigation, the sources said.