Homicide probe into death of Italian swimmer Dall'Aglio

Cerca

Mercoledì 09 Agosto 2017 | 09:26

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
01.08.2017

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina
in spray nasale: in coma 16enne

Gallipoli, titolare discoteca accusa«I miei soci non rispettano la sicurezza»
07.08.2017

Gallipoli, titolare discoteca accusa
«Miei soci non rispettano sicurezza»

caldo a Bari
04.08.2017

Caldo record anche in Puglia
 50 gradi percepiti a Ginosa
Bollino rosso fino a domenica
A rischio orsi polari a Fasano

Ofanto ribolle
04.08.2017

L'acqua dell'Ofanto «ribolle»
Allerta tra sindaci lucani e pugliesi

Bari, stupro di grupposu una 15enne nel Porto
02.08.2017

Bari, in 5 stuprano una 15enne
Adescata dall'ex fidanzatino
«Comune sarà parte civile»

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle
04.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle

Bari vecchia il nuovo progetto del lungomare
07.08.2017

Bari vecchia
il nuovo progetto
del lungomare

Incidente lungo la tangenziale cinque feriti e lunghe code
01.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale
cinque feriti e lunghe code

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato
07.08.2017

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita
il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato

Agguato a Bisceglie: morto un uomo, grave la moglie
08.08.2017

Agguato a Bisceglie: morto un uomo, grave la moglie

Riciclaggio, sequestratoa Corato resort di lusso
02.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestrato
a Corato resort di lusso Vd

Bari, scoperti a Japigia i covi nascosti della mala
05.08.2017

Bari, scoperti a Japigia
i covi nascosti della mala

Vieste, inseguimento in mare sequestrate 2 t di marijuana
06.08.2017

Vieste, inseguimento in mare
sequestrate 2 t di marijuana

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Modena

Homicide probe into death of Italian swimmer Dall'Aglio

At least one person under investigation - sources

Homicide probe into death of Italian swimmer Dall'Aglio

Modena, August 8 - Modena prosecutors said Tuesday that they have opened a homicide probe into the death of Italian swimmer Mattia Dall'Aglio on Sunday. The 24-year-old, who was called up for the 2015 Summer Universiade in South Korea, died while he was working out with weights in the northern city. At least one person is under investigation, sources said. The prosecutors said an autopsy will be carried out "not just to establish the state of health, but also whether he had taken pharmaceuticals of any nature".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

09.08.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU