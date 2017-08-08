Homicide probe into death of Italian swimmer Dall'Aglio

Modena, August 8 - Modena prosecutors said Tuesday that they have opened a homicide probe into the death of Italian swimmer Mattia Dall'Aglio on Sunday. The 24-year-old, who was called up for the 2015 Summer Universiade in South Korea, died while he was working out with weights in the northern city. At least one person is under investigation, sources said. The prosecutors said an autopsy will be carried out "not just to establish the state of health, but also whether he had taken pharmaceuticals of any nature".