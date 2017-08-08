Soccer: Plainclothes Totti has first day as Roma director

Cerca

Mercoledì 09 Agosto 2017 | 09:27

01.08.2017

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
01.08.2017

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina
in spray nasale: in coma 16enne

07.08.2017

Gallipoli, titolare discoteca accusa«I miei soci non rispettano la sicurezza»
07.08.2017

Gallipoli, titolare discoteca accusa
«Miei soci non rispettano sicurezza»

caldo a Bari
04.08.2017

Caldo record anche in Puglia
 50 gradi percepiti a Ginosa
Bollino rosso fino a domenica
A rischio orsi polari a Fasano

Ofanto ribolle
04.08.2017

L'acqua dell'Ofanto «ribolle»
Allerta tra sindaci lucani e pugliesi

Bari, stupro di grupposu una 15enne nel Porto
02.08.2017

Bari, in 5 stuprano una 15enne
Adescata dall'ex fidanzatino
«Comune sarà parte civile»

04.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle
04.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle

07.08.2017

Bari vecchia
il nuovo progetto
del lungomare
07.08.2017

Bari vecchia
il nuovo progetto
del lungomare

01.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale
cinque feriti e lunghe code
01.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale
cinque feriti e lunghe code

07.08.2017

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita
il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato
07.08.2017

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita
il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato

08.08.2017

Agguato a Bisceglie: morto un uomo, grave la moglie
08.08.2017

Agguato a Bisceglie: morto un uomo, grave la moglie

02.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestrato
a Corato resort di lusso
02.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestrato
a Corato resort di lusso Vd

05.08.2017

Bari, scoperti a Japigia
i covi nascosti della mala
05.08.2017

Bari, scoperti a Japigia
i covi nascosti della mala

06.08.2017

Vieste, inseguimento in mare
sequestrate 2 t di marijuana
06.08.2017

Vieste, inseguimento in mare
sequestrate 2 t di marijuana

29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Soccer: Plainclothes Totti has first day as Roma director

Club legend watches training at Trigoria complex

Soccer: Plainclothes Totti has first day as Roma director

Rome, August 8 - AS Roma legend Francesco Totti showed up dressed in plain clothes at the team's training ground, Trigoria, on his first day as a team director on Tuesday. The team, now under the coaching of Eusebio Di Francesco, brought former Spanish footballer Monchi on as sporting director in April. "It's a bit strange to have him at my side and not see him dressed as a player, but at the same time it's nice because it makes me realize that soon I'll be working beside him," Monchi said at a press conference to present new French forward Gregoire Defrel, who was signed over the summer. "Francesco wanted to know a bit how the group was doing, see the new players and training; he seems really comfortable in his new role," Monchi said. Monchi and Totti attended Tuesday's training session together with general manager Mauro Baldissoni. The team travels to Spain on Wednesday for a friendly match on Thursday against Sevilla.

