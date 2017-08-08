Restrictive policies no good on migrants-Vatican

Vatican City, August 8 - A Vatican official has said that restrictive policies will not solve the Mediterranean migrant crisis. Father Fabio Baggio, migrants and refugees undersecretary for the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, told L'Osservatore Romano that it was necessary "to open secure, legal access paths via long-sighted, targeted laws and policies" in order to stop human trafficking. He said that "restrictive migratory policies have often contributed to increasing alternative migration channels".