Mattarella links Marcinelle to today's migrant suffering (3)

Rome, August 8 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the 1956 Bois du Cazier mine disaster in Marcinelle, Belgium, linking it to the suffering of today's migrants. The colliery fire claimed the lives of 262 people, including 136 Italian migrant workers. "Generations of Italians have gone through the difficult experience of emigration," the head of State said. "They suffered due to the separation from their families, they faced tough work conditions and sought full integration in the host society, "This is a reason to reflect on those who today seek in Italy the opportunities that we found in other countries and it calls for the attention and coherent strategies of the European Union". The comments did not go down well in all quarters. "Mattarella compares (dead) Italian emigrants around the world to illegal immigrants maintained in Italy to cause trouble? Shame on him!," Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said on Facebook. "Mattarella does not speak in my name. #STOPINVASION".