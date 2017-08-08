Case against Boschi's father could be shelved

Arezzo, August 8 - The probe into a severance package granted to Pier Luigi Boschi, a former vice president of failed Banca Etruria, may be shelved come autumn when it will be examined by a pool of magistrates working on various inquiries as part of an larger investigation into the bank's failure, sources have said. Boschi, the father of current Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi, received 700,000 euros in severance pay, 470,000 of which were seized as part of the probe. The severance package was approved by former Banca Etruria General Director Luca Bronchi. At the time of the seizure, a judge determined that only Bronchi and former bank president Lorenzo Rosi were responsible, not the entire board of directors, of which Boschi was part. The pool of magistrates will review that decision in autumn to determine whether to shelve the probe against Boschi.