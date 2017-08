Salvini says shame on Mattarella over Marcinelle link

Rome, August 8 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday blasted President Sergio Mattarella for linking the 1956 Marcinelle mine disaster to the plight of migrants today. "Mattarella compares (dead) Italian emigrants around the world to illegal immigrants maintained in Italy to cause trouble? Shame on him!," Salvini said on Facebook. "Mattarella does not speak in my name. #STOPINVASION".