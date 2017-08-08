Cerca

Martedì 08 Agosto 2017 | 17:31

Venice

ANSA/ Three new films to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Movies from John Woo, Andrea Segre and documentary on Jean Rouch

Movies from John Woo, Andrea Segre and documentary on Jean Rouch

Venice, August 8 - Three new films will premiere at the 2017 Venice Film Festival. The 74th edition of the international Venice Film Festival on August 30-September 9 is directed by Alberto Barbera and organized by the Biennale chaired by Paolo Baratta. One of the three films is Zhuibu (Manhunt) by Hong Kong director John Woo. A remake of a 1976 Japanese classic, the movie talks about a Chinese man who has been framed for a murder in Japan and tries to clear his name while he dodges a manhunt organized by police and is being attacked by mysterious killers. The Venice Film Festival in 2010 presented John Woo with the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Zhuibu will not be running for an award. L'Ordine delle Cose (the order of things) by Italian director Andrea Segre talks about Corrado, a policeman working for a task force deployed to control migrant flows. While coordinating a delicate mission in Libya, Corrado meets Swada, a young Somali woman who is trying to reach her husband in Finland. The movie will premiere in the special screening category. Italian documentary L'Enigma di Jean Rouch a Torino - cronaca di un film raté (The Enigma of Jean Rouch in Turin) by Marco di Castri, Paolo Favaro and Daniele Pianciola focuses on the "laboratory of ideas" founded by Rouch from 1984 through 1986 as he was preparing the 1988 film Enigma. Rouch was an anthropologist and filmmaker and is considered one of the founders of a style of documentary filmmaking called cinéma-vérité. The documentary is narrated by some of the original project's protagonists and will screen in competition in the Venice classics' documentary section.

08.08.2017

