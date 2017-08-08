Gentiloni asks UN for 'decisive push' for Libya (2)

Rome, August 8 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni called on the United Nations to up its efforts to support stability in Libya during a meeting with the UN's special envoy for the North African country, Ghassan Salamè, sources said Tuesday. "Italy has been working for Libya's stabilization for some time," Gentiloni said during the meeting at the premier's office in Rome, according to the sources. "I hope that the United Nations will give this process a decisive push". Gentiloni also stressed that strengthening Libya will help solve the Mediterranean migrant crisis. "Stronger Libyan authorities will make the common effort against traffickers in human beings more effective," he said, according to the sources.