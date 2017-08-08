Clashes in Bologna as police clear occupied ex barracks

Rome, August 8 - There were clashes in central Bologna on Tuesday as police executed an order to clear the former Masini barracks, which was illegally occupied by the Làbas group in 2012. The operation started at dawn with police arriving in riot gear with armoured vehicles. They closed off streets in the area and were confronted by dozens of activists outside the gates of the building.
Sballo in Salento, Ketamina
in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
Caldo record anche in Puglia
50 gradi percepiti a Ginosa
Bollino rosso fino a domenica
A rischio orsi polari a Fasano
Gallipoli, titolare discoteca accusa
«Miei soci non rispettano sicurezza»
L'acqua dell'Ofanto «ribolle»
Allerta tra sindaci lucani e pugliesi
Bari, in 5 stuprano una 15enne
Adescata dall'ex fidanzatino
«Comune sarà parte civile»