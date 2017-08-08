Tajani says code of conduct necessary (2)

Rome, August 8 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that the Italian-drafted code of conduct for NGOs conducting migrant rescues in the Mediterranean was necessary. "The code is indispensable because things were happening that created worry and suspicion," Tajani told State broadcaster RAI. "Rules are needed and it is indispensable that they are respected". Some people in Italy have expressed fears that NGO migrant rescues may actually be helping human traffickers and a ship run by a German charity was seized last week in relation to a probe into alleged aiding of illegal immigration. "The Commission was clear, but it is important that Italy speaks with only one voice," Tajani said. "There cannot be changing policies and the message of the Italian president was important in this regard". On Monday President Sergio Mattarella issued a statement of support of Interior Minister Marco Minniti, whose ministry was behind the code, amid reported friction about its application within the government.