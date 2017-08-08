Cerca

Rome

Italian mission in Libya 'on right road' - UN envoy (2)

Alfano calls for UN leadership in Libya negotiations

Italian mission in Libya 'on right road' - UN envoy (2)

Rome, August 8 - Ghassan Salame', the United Nations special envoy for Libya, on Tuesday praised the Italian naval mission to support the Libyan coast guard's efforts against human traffickers. "I know there were rows in Libya, but I think that cooperation and transparency between Italy and Libya is the most constructive way (to get results)," Salame' told a press conference with Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano after a meeting in Rome. "We are in the right road in this sector to address a challenge that involves everyone". Alfano, meanwhile, said a single negotiation process on Libya led by the United Nations was necessary as too many talks so far had led to zero final results. "Negotiation formats in Libya must be reduced to one, the UN needs to take the leadership", Alfano said during a joint press conference with the UN special envoy for the country, Ghassan Salame', at the foreign ministry in Rome. "Up until today there have been too many negotiations, too many negotiators and zero final results. "Political instability in Libya is not a second-tier match, it is an absolute priority", stressed the minister.

