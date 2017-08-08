Italian mission in Libya 'on right road' - UN envoy

Rome, August 8 - Ghassan Salame', the United Nations special envoy for Libya, on Tuesday praised the Italian naval mission to support the Libya coast guard against human traffickers. "I know there were rows in Libya, but I think that cooperation and transparency between Italy and Libya is the most constructive way (to get results)," Salame' told a press conference with Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano after a meeting in Rome. "We are in the right road in this sector to address a challenge that involves everyone".