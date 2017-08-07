Delrio announces 13.2-bn-euro rail investment

Rome, August 7 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio announced Monday that the interministerial economic planning committee (CIPE) has approved a contract with rail network company RFI for investments worth 13.2 billion euros. He said the money was for "a series of big projects, such as Sicilian high-speed rail and the European corridors". He added that RFI has had 32 billion euros from the State in the 2015-2017 period, compared to 4.5 billion in the previous three years. "This is the change of pace of investment," he said.