++ Delrio hails approval of 21.9 bn motorway programme ++

Rome, August 7 - Italian Transport Minister Graziano Delrio on Monday said the new contract programme approved by the interministerial economic planning committee (CIPE) for motorway group ANAS, totalling "more than 21.9 billion in financing", is a "great result". He said a new fee system called the "corrispettivo" would go into effect in 2019, in which "there will no longer be transfers in the capital account but rather fees according to services provided. It's truly a cultural revolution and good news for public investments," he said.