Sballo in Salento, Ketamina in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
01.08.2017

movida in spiaggia a Gallipoli
30.07.2017

caldo a Bari
04.08.2017

Ofanto ribolle
04.08.2017

Bari, stupro di grupposu una 15enne nel Porto
02.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale cinque feriti e lunghe code
01.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle
04.08.2017

Bari vecchia il nuovo progetto del lungomare
07.08.2017

Code al porto di Bari traghetto per l'Albania parte con 7 ore di ritardo
02.08.2017

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato
07.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestratoa Corato resort di lusso
02.08.2017

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sudche attira i più ricchi del mondo
31.07.2017

Bari, scoperti a Japigia i covi nascosti della mala
05.08.2017

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»blitz della Gdf nel Salento
29.07.2017

Vieste, inseguimento in mare sequestrate 2 t di marijuana
06.08.2017

Rome

Delrio announces massive rail, highway investments

13.2 bn for railways, 21.9 bn for motorways

Rome, August 7 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio announced Monday that the interministerial economic planning committee (CIPE) has approved a contract with rail network company RFI for investments worth 13.2 billion euros. He said the money was for "a series of big projects, such as Sicilian high-speed rail and the European corridors". He added that RFI has had 32 billion euros from the State in the 2015-2017 period, compared to 4.5 billion in the previous three years. "This is the change of pace of investment," he said. Delrio also hailed a new contract programme approved by CIPE for motorway group ANAS, totalling "more than 21.9 billion in financing," as a "great result". He said a new fee system called the "corrispettivo" would go into effect in 2019, in which "there will no longer be transfers in the capital account but rather fees according to services provided. It's truly a cultural revolution and good news for public investments," he said.

