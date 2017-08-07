Delrio announces massive rail, highway investments

Rome, August 7 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio announced Monday that the interministerial economic planning committee (CIPE) has approved a contract with rail network company RFI for investments worth 13.2 billion euros. He said the money was for "a series of big projects, such as Sicilian high-speed rail and the European corridors". He added that RFI has had 32 billion euros from the State in the 2015-2017 period, compared to 4.5 billion in the previous three years. "This is the change of pace of investment," he said. Delrio also hailed a new contract programme approved by CIPE for motorway group ANAS, totalling "more than 21.9 billion in financing," as a "great result". He said a new fee system called the "corrispettivo" would go into effect in 2019, in which "there will no longer be transfers in the capital account but rather fees according to services provided. It's truly a cultural revolution and good news for public investments," he said.