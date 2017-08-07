Italy top in Europe for 2017 forest fires - Commission (2)

Brussels, August 7 - Italy has had 371 forest fires so far this summer, the highest number in the European Union, according to an updated map of the situation produced by the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Centre. It said that Italy was second in terms of the area of land burned, 72,039 hectares, compared to 115,323 hectares in Portugal. The European Commission said Monday has helped mobilise three aircraft (2 Canadair and a reconnaissance plane) through the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism's voluntary pool of assets, following a request for assistance from Italy to battle forest fires.