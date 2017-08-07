Tennis: Errani gets two-month doping ban (2)

Rome, August 7 - Italy's Sara Errani has been banned for two months after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday. The ban runs from August 3. This means that Errani, who has won nine singles titles, reached the singles final of the 2012 French Open and has won five doubles grand slam titles, will be able to return to competition October 3. "Errani, a 29-year-old player from Italy, provided a urine sample on 16 February 2017 as part of an Out-of-Competition test under the Programme," the ITF said. "That sample was sent to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Montreal, Canada for analysis, and was found to contain letrozole, which is an aromatase inhibitor that is included under section S4 (Hormone and Metabolic Modulators) of the 2017 WADA Prohibited List". The ITF said her results between 16 February 2017 (the date of sample collection) and 7 June 2017 (and the date of her next test, which was negative) should be disqualified, with resulting forfeiture of the ranking points and prize money that she won at events during that period.