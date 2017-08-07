Tennis: Errani says not guilty of doping

Rome, August 7 - Italy's Sara Errani said she was not guilty of doping after a two-month ban was announced on Monday, blaming her positive drugs test on cross contamination from a medicine taken by her mother. "I feel extremely frustrated, but I'm ace with my conscience," she said via Twitter after testing positive for letrozole. "I have never taken a banned substance. That substance is in a medicine that my mother has taken since 2012 and is present in our home: the only hypothesis is food contamination".