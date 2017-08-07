Tennis: Errani says not guilty of doping

Cerca

Lunedì 07 Agosto 2017 | 22:01

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
01.08.2017

movida in spiaggia a Gallipoli
30.07.2017

caldo a Bari
04.08.2017

Ofanto ribolle
04.08.2017

Bari, stupro di grupposu una 15enne nel Porto
02.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale cinque feriti e lunghe code
01.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle
04.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle

Bari vecchia il nuovo progetto del lungomare
07.08.2017

Code al porto di Bari traghetto per l'Albania parte con 7 ore di ritardo
02.08.2017

Code porto

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato
07.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestratoa Corato resort di lusso
02.08.2017

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sudche attira i più ricchi del mondo
31.07.2017

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sud che attira i più ricchi del mondo

Bari, scoperti a Japigia i covi nascosti della mala
05.08.2017

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»blitz della Gdf nel Salento
29.07.2017

Vieste, inseguimento in mare sequestrate 2 t di marijuana
06.08.2017

Rome

Italian says contamination for mum's medicine only explanation

Rome, August 7 - Italy's Sara Errani said she was not guilty of doping after a two-month ban was announced on Monday, blaming her positive drugs test on cross contamination from a medicine taken by her mother. "I feel extremely frustrated, but I'm ace with my conscience," she said via Twitter after testing positive for letrozole. "I have never taken a banned substance. That substance is in a medicine that my mother has taken since 2012 and is present in our home: the only hypothesis is food contamination".

