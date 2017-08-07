F-35 costs have doubled says Audit Court

Rome, August 7 - The Audit Court said Monday that the programme for the F-35 fighter was "today behind by five years" due to "multiple technical problems" that have led costs to "practically double". The State auditor added that the employment benefits for Italy "have not yet materialised to the degree that was hoped for". Nevertheless, it said ditching the programme now would produce major economic losses as "exposure up to now in terms of financial, instrumental and human resources is fundamentally linked to the continuation of the project".