CONSOB hands out 2.8 mn in Banca Etruria fines

Rome, August 7 - Sources at stock market regulator CONSOB told ANSA Monday that it has handed out a total of 2.8 million euros in fines over Banca Etruria, a lender that went insolvent in 2015, leaving bond and shareholders out of pocket, confirming reports in La Repubblica. Among the former Banca Etruria executives to be hit with fines for allegedly hiding the real financial situation of the bank and not correctly informing people about the risks of the bonds, is the father of Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi, La Repubblica reported.