Sballo in Salento, Ketamina in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
01.08.2017

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina
in spray nasale: in coma 16enne

movida in spiaggia a Gallipoli
30.07.2017

Gallipoli, è qui lo sballo
che attira i narco-clan
Il sindaco: non posso vietare l'alcol

caldo a Bari
04.08.2017

Caldo record anche in Puglia
 50 gradi percepiti a Ginosa
Bollino rosso fino a domenica
A rischio orsi polari a Fasano

Ofanto ribolle
04.08.2017

L'acqua dell'Ofanto «ribolle»
Allerta tra sindaci lucani e pugliesi

Bari, stupro di grupposu una 15enne nel Porto
02.08.2017

Bari, in 5 stuprano una 15enne
Adescata dall'ex fidanzatino
«Comune sarà parte civile»

Incidente lungo la tangenziale cinque feriti e lunghe code
01.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale
cinque feriti e lunghe code

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle
04.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle

Bari vecchia il nuovo progetto del lungomare
07.08.2017

Bari vecchia
il nuovo progetto
del lungomare

Code al porto di Bari traghetto per l'Albania parte con 7 ore di ritardo
02.08.2017

Code porto

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato
07.08.2017

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita
il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato

Riciclaggio, sequestratoa Corato resort di lusso
02.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestrato
a Corato resort di lusso Vd

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sudche attira i più ricchi del mondo
31.07.2017

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sud che attira i più ricchi del mondo

Bari, scoperti a Japigia i covi nascosti della mala
05.08.2017

Bari, scoperti a Japigia
i covi nascosti della mala

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»blitz della Gdf nel Salento
29.07.2017

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»
blitz della Gdf nel Salento

Vieste, inseguimento in mare sequestrate 2 t di marijuana
06.08.2017

Vieste, inseguimento in mare
sequestrate 2 t di marijuana

Rome

Italian organic farming up 20% in 2016-minister (2)

Number of entities involved in sector up too, Martina tells ANSA

Italian organic farming up 20% in 2016-minister (2)

Rome, August 7 - Italy's organic farming sector is booming, with a 20% rise on the farmland devoted to it in 2016, Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina told ANSA on Monday. He said 1.79565 million hectares were devoted to organic farming last year, compared to 1.5 million in 2015. He added that the number of entities involved in the sector went up to 72,154. "The Italian agricultural model is confirming its status as one of the most sustainable in Europe," Martina told ANSA. "We are working via serious programming to support organic farming and the results say that we are on the right road. "In addition to the European funding to regions, worth 1.5 billion euros up to 2020, we have introduced the first certified organic (school) canteens and reinforced checks. "Sustainability is increasingly a central part of the Italian agro-food system".

