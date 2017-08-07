Italian organic farming up 20% in 2016-minister (2)

Rome, August 7 - Italy's organic farming sector is booming, with a 20% rise on the farmland devoted to it in 2016, Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina told ANSA on Monday. He said 1.79565 million hectares were devoted to organic farming last year, compared to 1.5 million in 2015. He added that the number of entities involved in the sector went up to 72,154. "The Italian agricultural model is confirming its status as one of the most sustainable in Europe," Martina told ANSA. "We are working via serious programming to support organic farming and the results say that we are on the right road. "In addition to the European funding to regions, worth 1.5 billion euros up to 2020, we have introduced the first certified organic (school) canteens and reinforced checks. "Sustainability is increasingly a central part of the Italian agro-food system".