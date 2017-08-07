Pope 'deeply saddened' by Nigeria church attack (2)

Vatican City, August 8 - The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis was "deeply saddened" by Sunday's gun attack on a church in southern Nigeria in which at least 11 people were killed. "Deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury following the violent attack in Saint Philip's Catholic Church, Ozubulu, His Holiness Pope Francis extends heartfelt condolences to you and to all the faithful of the Diocese of Nnewi, in particular the families of the deceased and all those affected by this tragedy," read a telegram sent by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to Bishop of Nnewi Hilary Paul Odili Okeke. "Upon the entire Diocese, His Holiness willingly invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength".