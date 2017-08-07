Deadly storms hit north, heatwave continues in south

Rome, August 7 - Northern Italy was picking up the pieces on Monday after deadly storms claimed four lives at the weekend, while Lucifer heatwave continued in the centre and the south. Two people were killed by falling trees, another died after being struck by lightening and woman lost her life after falling from a slippy path in the countryside. In the centre and the south, record temperatures continue along with the associated problems of drought and wildfires in many parts of the country.