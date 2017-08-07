Volunteer firefighters accused of arson in Sicily

Ragusa, August 7 - An entire squad of 15 volunteer auxiliary firefighters is under investigation in the Sicilian city of Ragusa over allegations blazes were deliberately started so they would be called to work. All of the 15 are being probed for alleged fraud, while some are under investigation for arson too. The head of the team has been put under house arrest.
