Lunedì 07 Agosto 2017 | 22:06

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
01.08.2017

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina
in spray nasale: in coma 16enne

movida in spiaggia a Gallipoli
30.07.2017

Gallipoli, è qui lo sballo
che attira i narco-clan
Il sindaco: non posso vietare l'alcol

caldo a Bari
04.08.2017

Caldo record anche in Puglia
 50 gradi percepiti a Ginosa
Bollino rosso fino a domenica
A rischio orsi polari a Fasano

Ofanto ribolle
04.08.2017

L'acqua dell'Ofanto «ribolle»
Allerta tra sindaci lucani e pugliesi

Bari, stupro di grupposu una 15enne nel Porto
02.08.2017

Bari, in 5 stuprano una 15enne
Adescata dall'ex fidanzatino
«Comune sarà parte civile»

Incidente lungo la tangenziale cinque feriti e lunghe code
01.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale
cinque feriti e lunghe code

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle
04.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle

Bari vecchia il nuovo progetto del lungomare
07.08.2017

Bari vecchia
il nuovo progetto
del lungomare

Code al porto di Bari traghetto per l'Albania parte con 7 ore di ritardo
02.08.2017

Code porto

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato
07.08.2017

Brindisi, i proprietari in gita
il cane chiuso in stiva: salvato

Riciclaggio, sequestratoa Corato resort di lusso
02.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestrato
a Corato resort di lusso Vd

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sudche attira i più ricchi del mondo
31.07.2017

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sud che attira i più ricchi del mondo

Bari, scoperti a Japigia i covi nascosti della mala
05.08.2017

Bari, scoperti a Japigia
i covi nascosti della mala

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»blitz della Gdf nel Salento
29.07.2017

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»
blitz della Gdf nel Salento

Vieste, inseguimento in mare sequestrate 2 t di marijuana
06.08.2017

Vieste, inseguimento in mare
sequestrate 2 t di marijuana

Ragusa

Volunteer firefighters accused of arson in Sicily

15 under investigation, blazes started to earn money

Volunteer firefighters accused of arson in Sicily

Ragusa, August 7 - An entire squad of 15 volunteer auxiliary firefighters is under investigation in the Sicilian city of Ragusa over allegations blazes were deliberately started so they would be called to work. All of the 15 are being probed for alleged fraud, while some are under investigation for arson too. The head of the team has been put under house arrest.

07.08.2017

