Italian organic farming up 20% in 2016-minister

Rome, August 7 - Italy's organic farming sector is booming, with a 20% rise on the farmland devoted to it in 2016, Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina told ANSA on Monday. He said 1.79565 million hectares were devoted to organic farming last year, compared to 1.5 million in 2015. He added that the number of entities involved in the sector went up to 72,154.