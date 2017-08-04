Italy mission breaches Libya sovereignty - Sarraj's deputy (2)

(ANSAmed) - Cairo, August 4 - Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Fathi Al-Mejbari has distanced himself from the authorization Premier Fayez al-Sarraj gave for an Italian naval mission to support the North African country's coast guard, the website of the LibyaChannel TV reported Friday. Mejbari was quoted as saying that the mission was "an explicit infraction of the political accord," in particular regarding the "sovereignty of Libya". The deputy prime minister also reportedly said that the authorization "does not express the will of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord".