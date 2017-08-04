Cerca

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

elemosina
30.07.2017

Gioia, 76enne stuprata
da giovane nigeriano

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
01.08.2017

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina
in spray nasale: in coma 16enne

movida in spiaggia a Gallipoli
30.07.2017

Gallipoli, è qui lo sballo
che attira i narco-clan
Il sindaco: non posso vietare l'alcol

caldo a Bari
04.08.2017

Caldo record anche in Puglia
 50 gradi percepiti a Ginosa
Bollino rosso fino a domenica
A rischio orsi polari a Fasano

Bari, stupro di grupposu una 15enne nel Porto
02.08.2017

Bari, in 5 stuprano una 15enne
Adescata dall'ex fidanzatino
«Comune sarà parte civile»

Incidente lungo la tangenziale cinque feriti e lunghe code
01.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale
cinque feriti e lunghe code

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle
04.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle

Bari, «ciak si gira» chiuso ponte di c.so Cavour
29.07.2017

Bari, «ciak si gira»
chiuso ponte di c.so Cavour

Code al porto di Bari traghetto per l'Albania parte con 7 ore di ritardo
02.08.2017

Code porto

Calendario della B al Castello Svevo s'inizia con Bari-Cesena e Pescara-Foggia
03.08.2017

Calendario della B al Castello Svevo
s'inizia con Bari-Cesena e Pescara-Foggia

Riciclaggio, sequestratoa Corato resort di lusso
02.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestrato
a Corato resort di lusso Vd

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»blitz della Gdf nel Salento
29.07.2017

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»
blitz della Gdf nel Salento

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sudche attira i più ricchi del mondo
31.07.2017

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sud che attira i più ricchi del mondo

Bari, scoperti a Japigia i covi nascosti della mala
05.08.2017

Bari, scoperti a Japigia
i covi nascosti della mala

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Italy mission breaches Libya sovereignty - Sarraj's deputy (2)

Al-Mejbari tells TV authorization 'doesn't express will of govt'

Italy mission breaches Libya sovereignty - Sarraj's deputy (2)

(ANSAmed) - Cairo, August 4 - Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Fathi Al-Mejbari has distanced himself from the authorization Premier Fayez al-Sarraj gave for an Italian naval mission to support the North African country's coast guard, the website of the LibyaChannel TV reported Friday. Mejbari was quoted as saying that the mission was "an explicit infraction of the political accord," in particular regarding the "sovereignty of Libya". The deputy prime minister also reportedly said that the authorization "does not express the will of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

06.08.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU