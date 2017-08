Young Italian woman found dead in Glasgow, 'not homicide'

Biella, August 4 - A 25-year-old Italian woman, Debora Rastelli, has been found dead in her home in Glasgow. Scottish police are not treating the case as homicide. "She did not die in suspicious circumstances," a police spokesperson told ANSA Friday. The woman from the town of Cossato, in the northern province of Biella, moved to Scotland approximately a year ago to learn English and worked as a health assistant. The alarm was raised by Rastelli's flat mate, who found her dead, sources said. Her parents headed for Glasgow after being informed.