No detention centres in Libya, just 'prisons' - UNHCR

Brussels, August 4 - UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) special envoy for the Central Mediterranean route Vincent Cochetel told ANSA that migrant detention centres and camps in Libya are "just prisons, some controlled by the authorities, some by militants and traffickers" with "terrible conditions" to which all migrants who disembark on the Libyan coasts are subjected. "We can hope that one day there will be decent and open centres, but now they don't exist," Cochetel said.