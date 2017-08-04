Cerca

30.07.2017

Gioia, 76enne stuprata
da giovane nigeriano

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
01.08.2017

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina
in spray nasale: in coma 16enne

30.07.2017

Gallipoli, è qui lo sballo
che attira i narco-clan
Il sindaco: non posso vietare l'alcol

04.08.2017

Caldo record anche in Puglia
 50 gradi percepiti a Ginosa
Bollino rosso fino a domenica
A rischio orsi polari a Fasano

Bari, stupro di grupposu una 15enne nel Porto
02.08.2017

Bari, in 5 stuprano una 15enne
Adescata dall'ex fidanzatino
«Comune sarà parte civile»

Incidente lungo la tangenziale cinque feriti e lunghe code
01.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale
cinque feriti e lunghe code

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle
04.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle

Bari, «ciak si gira» chiuso ponte di c.so Cavour
29.07.2017

Bari, «ciak si gira»
chiuso ponte di c.so Cavour

Code al porto di Bari traghetto per l'Albania parte con 7 ore di ritardo
02.08.2017

Calendario della B al Castello Svevo s'inizia con Bari-Cesena e Pescara-Foggia
03.08.2017

Calendario della B al Castello Svevo
s'inizia con Bari-Cesena e Pescara-Foggia

Riciclaggio, sequestratoa Corato resort di lusso
02.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestrato
a Corato resort di lusso Vd

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»blitz della Gdf nel Salento
29.07.2017

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»
blitz della Gdf nel Salento

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sudche attira i più ricchi del mondo
31.07.2017

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sud che attira i più ricchi del mondo

Bari, scoperti a Japigia i covi nascosti della mala
05.08.2017

Bari, scoperti a Japigia
i covi nascosti della mala

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Perceived heat hits 55 degrees in Campania (2)

Air Force says Sardinia, Puglia sizzling too

Perceived heat hits 55 degrees in Campania (2)

Rome, August 4 - Italy's record-breaking heat wave continued on Friday with perceived heat - the apparent temperature - reaching 55 degrees at Grazzanise, near the Campania city of Caserta, according to the Italian Air Force's website. The actual temperature was 35 degrees but the high humidity levels made it feel much hotter. Sardinia and Puglia are sizzling too. The apparent temperature at Marina di Ginosa, near Taranto, hit 50 degrees. In Sardinia, it climbed to 49 at Capo San Lorenzo, 48 at Decimomannu and 45 at Capofrasca. A 70-year-old man died in a park by the River Vezzola in the central city of Teramo on Friday of a suspected heart attack linked to the heat. Two passers-by, including a nurse, tried in vain to resuscitate the man. At the moment 26 major Italian cities are on the health ministry's maximum heat alert, red level three, and they are set to stay there until Sunday. The record temperatures, with maximums in many areas above 40 degrees centigrade, are expected to continue until next week. The heat wave and a long rainless period have led to a drought that had hit most of the country and cost the agriculture sector billions. Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina has said that state of calamity is set to be declared in 11 Italian regions due to the ongoing drought - Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Tuscany, Marche, Lazio, Molise, Puglia, Calabria, Sicilia, Sardegna and the autonomous province of Trento. The heat has also contributed to wildfires in many areas, one of which claimed the life of an elderly woman near the central city of Teramo on Thursday. The Vatican has turned off its fountains because of the drought.

