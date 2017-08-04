Rome mayor Raggi appoints two more executive members (2)

Rome, August 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has nominated two new members to her 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive in the city, sources said Friday. They are Margherita Gatta, who will be in charge of public works, and Rosalba Castiglione, the head of assets and housing policy, the sources said. The assets portfolio previously belonged to city budget chief Andrea Mazzillo. Relations between Mazzillo and Raggi have reportedly chilled after recent critical statements about too many people who live in northern Italy having a say in the administration that Mazzillo made in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica. Mazzillo said Tuesday that he was dropping the portfolios for city assets and housing after learning that Raggi was set to strip him of them. Raggi's administration has been hit by the resignation of several senior officials since it took power in the capital a year ago and faces many big problems, including those regarding trash company AMA and troubled public transport company ATAC. Rome prosecutors, meanwhile, have opening a probe into IPA, the pensions institute for city workers in the capital, after a petition from Raggi, sources said Friday. The petition regards alleged tax anomalies.