elemosina
30.07.2017

Gioia, 76enne stuprata
da giovane nigeriano

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
01.08.2017

Sballo in Salento, Ketamina
in spray nasale: in coma 16enne

movida in spiaggia a Gallipoli
30.07.2017

Gallipoli, è qui lo sballo
che attira i narco-clan
Il sindaco: non posso vietare l'alcol

caldo a Bari
04.08.2017

Caldo record anche in Puglia
 50 gradi percepiti a Ginosa
Bollino rosso fino a domenica
A rischio orsi polari a Fasano

Bari, stupro di grupposu una 15enne nel Porto
02.08.2017

Bari, in 5 stuprano una 15enne
Adescata dall'ex fidanzatino
«Comune sarà parte civile»

Incidente lungo la tangenziale cinque feriti e lunghe code
01.08.2017

Incidente lungo la tangenziale
cinque feriti e lunghe code

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle
04.08.2017

Incidente sulla ss 100 a Gioia del Colle

Bari, «ciak si gira» chiuso ponte di c.so Cavour
29.07.2017

Bari, «ciak si gira»
chiuso ponte di c.so Cavour

Code al porto di Bari traghetto per l'Albania parte con 7 ore di ritardo
02.08.2017

Code porto

Calendario della B al Castello Svevo s'inizia con Bari-Cesena e Pescara-Foggia
03.08.2017

Calendario della B al Castello Svevo
s'inizia con Bari-Cesena e Pescara-Foggia

Riciclaggio, sequestratoa Corato resort di lusso
02.08.2017

Riciclaggio, sequestrato
a Corato resort di lusso Vd

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»blitz della Gdf nel Salento
29.07.2017

Turisti ospitati in case «pollaio»
blitz della Gdf nel Salento

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sudche attira i più ricchi del mondo
31.07.2017

Ecco la «povera» cucina del Sud che attira i più ricchi del mondo

Bari, scoperti a Japigia i covi nascosti della mala
05.08.2017

Bari, scoperti a Japigia
i covi nascosti della mala

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Rome

Rome mayor Raggi appoints two more executive members (2)

Sources say Gatta taking public works, Castiglione housing

Rome mayor Raggi appoints two more executive members (2)

Rome, August 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has nominated two new members to her 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive in the city, sources said Friday. They are Margherita Gatta, who will be in charge of public works, and Rosalba Castiglione, the head of assets and housing policy, the sources said. The assets portfolio previously belonged to city budget chief Andrea Mazzillo. Relations between Mazzillo and Raggi have reportedly chilled after recent critical statements about too many people who live in northern Italy having a say in the administration that Mazzillo made in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica. Mazzillo said Tuesday that he was dropping the portfolios for city assets and housing after learning that Raggi was set to strip him of them. Raggi's administration has been hit by the resignation of several senior officials since it took power in the capital a year ago and faces many big problems, including those regarding trash company AMA and troubled public transport company ATAC. Rome prosecutors, meanwhile, have opening a probe into IPA, the pensions institute for city workers in the capital, after a petition from Raggi, sources said Friday. The petition regards alleged tax anomalies.

06.08.2017

