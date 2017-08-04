Black person denied job over colour invited to Lower House

Rome, August 4 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said Friday that she had invited to the Lower House a man who had a job offer at a hotel in Cervia, in the northeastern region of Emilia-Romagna, fall through because he is black. The case has caused widespread indignation. "A Cervia hotelier decided to no longer hire a lad from Milan, on the contrary to what had already been agreed," Boldrini said in a statement. "The reason? He has black skin. Can our country accept that a person is prevented from working because he is black in 2017? I think definitely not. "That is why I have decided to invite Paolo and his family to the Lower House. "Here they are welcome. Here all Italians are welcome, regardless of the colour of their skin".