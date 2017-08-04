Black person denied job over colour invited to Lower House

Rome, August 4 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said Friday that she had invited to the Lower House a man who had a job offer at a hotel in Cervia, in the northeastern region of Emilia-Romagna, fall through because he is black. The case has caused widespread indignation. "A Cervia hotelier decided to no longer hire a lad from Milan, on the contrary to what had already been agreed," Boldrini said in a statement. "The reason? He has black skin. Can our country accept that a person is prevented from working because he is black in 2017? I think definitely not. "That is why I have decided to invite Paolo and his family to the Lower House. "Here they are welcome. Here all Italians are welcome, regardless of the colour of their skin".
Gioia, 76enne stuprata
da giovane nigeriano
Sballo in Salento, Ketamina
in spray nasale: in coma 16enne
Gallipoli, è qui lo sballo
che attira i narco-clan
Il sindaco: non posso vietare l'alcol
Caldo record anche in Puglia
50 gradi percepiti a Ginosa
Bollino rosso fino a domenica
A rischio orsi polari a Fasano
Bari, in 5 stuprano una 15enne
Adescata dall'ex fidanzatino
«Comune sarà parte civile»