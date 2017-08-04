Soccer:Milan take on Macedonian's Shkendija in Europa League

Rome, August 4 - AC Milan will face Macedonia's Shkendija in the Europa League playoffs, a draw at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon decided on Friday. The seven-time European champions beat Romanian side CSU Craiova on Thursday to complete a 3-0 aggregate victory in the previous round. The Serie A giants have returned to European action after a three-year absence. Under new Chinese ownership, the club has splashed out of the transfer market, bringing in Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia from Lazio, among others.