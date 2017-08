Young Italian woman found dead in Glasgow

Biella, August 4 - A 25-year-old Italian woman, Debora Rastelli, has been found dead in her home in Glasgow, sources said Friday. The woman from the town of Cossato, in the northern province of Biella, moved to Scotland approximately a year ago to learn English and worked as a health assistant. The alarm was raised by Rastelli's flat mate, who found her dead. Her parents headed for Glasgow after being informed. Police have so far not given details about the cause of death.