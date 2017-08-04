Soccer: Napoli face Balotelli's Nice in CL playoff (2)

Rome, August 4 - Napoli got Italian striker Mario Balotelli's Nice in Friday's draw for the Champions League playoffs. Maurizio Sarri's side will play for first leg at home on August 15 or 16, with the return a week later. Napoli qualified for the preliminary round after finishing third in the Serie A last season. Champions Juventus and AS Roma, who finished second in Serie A last term, qualified directly for the group stage of Europe's premier club competition. Napoli reached the last-16 of last season's Champions League and were knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid.
