Two men arrested for repeated rape of 16-yr-old

Rome, August 4 - Two men were arrested by Carabinieri police from the southern city of Bari on Friday for allegedly repeatedly raping a social-vulnerable 16-year-old for almost a year and a half. The girl was allegedly forced to perform sexual acts in a garage and in the countryside and made to watch pornography. The men, aged 69 and 45, have been put under house arrest. The case comes days after a 15-year-old reported being gang raped by five in Bari.