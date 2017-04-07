Spread closes down 1 on 198 (2)

Rome, April 7 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed one point down on 198 points Friday, compared to 199 at Thursday's close, with a yield of 2.20%, 0.05% down from 2.25% on Thursday. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. Monday was the first time in weeks the spread had been over the psychologically important 200-point threshold. The spread rose above 200 last month on EU populist fears.