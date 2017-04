15 sent to trial for Mineo CARA graft (2)

Catania, April 7 - A Catania judge on Friday sent 15 people to trial for alleged bid-rigging on services for the asylum seekers' centre (CARA) at Mineo near Catania. The head of the committee that handed out the contracts, Luca Odevaine, has already plea-bargained 10 months as part of the sprawling Capital Mafia case in Rome. That plea-bargain, however, has been ruled invalid and Odevaine may be sent to trial unless a fresh bargain is accepted, judicial sources said.