Parish worker 'abused choirboys for over a year'

Caserta, April 7 - A parish worker sexually abused three choirboys near Caserta for over a year, police said Friday. The man, a 35-year-old factory worker in charge of choirboys, had become a catechist at the parish. He was sacked by the parish priest when the abuse came to light some weeks ago. A 14-year-old victim exposed the abuse when he reported the worker's groping to his father, judicial sources said.