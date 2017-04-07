Parish worker 'abused choirboys for over a year'

Caserta, April 7 - A parish worker sexually abused three choirboys near Caserta for over a year, police said Friday. The man, a 35-year-old factory worker in charge of choirboys, had become a catechist at the parish. He was sacked by the parish priest when the abuse came to light some weeks ago. A 14-year-old victim exposed the abuse when he reported the worker's groping to his father, judicial sources said.
Mamma infanticida a Monopoli
anni fa abbandonò un altro bimbo
E non risponde all'interrogatorio
Oria, avvocato uccide il cliente
«Mi minacciava e voleva soldi»
Via Sparano ai milanesi
un affare da 30mln di euro
Pd, la guerra dei dati:
Renzi vicino al 70%, Orlando 25% ed Emiliano al 6,5%
Emiliano vince in Puglia, perde a Bari
Olimpiadi di Filosofia
sudentessa barese
vince finale italiana