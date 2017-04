Tunisian who wanted to join ISIS deported (2)

Rome, April 7 - Italy bon Friday deported a Tunisian man who allegedly wanted to join Islamic State (ISIS) The 34-year-old, resident at Recanati near Macerata in the Marche region, was placed on a Casablanca-bound flight. He is the 31st person deported for terror reasons this year, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said. Since January 2015, 163 individuals gravitating in extremist religious circles have been deported, he said. The Tunisian, who had a record of petty crime, was flagged by police in a probe into two co-nationals who flew to the Syrian-Iraqi area to fight for ISIS in January 2015, judicial sources said.