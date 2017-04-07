Depression preventable says Lorenzin

Rome, April 7 - Depression is a preventable disorder, Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said on World Health Day devoted to depression Friday. "It has been scientifically proven that depression is a preventable disorder and so it becomes extremely important to implement integrated actions among various sectors and at various levels to favour social inclusion and ensure the participation of the whole community," she said. "No one must be left on their own," she said, illustrating several moves by her ministry to boost knowledge of the disease and help those suffering from it.